Global stock markets, US futures fall after Fed rate cut

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures have fallen in a rebuke from investors to emergency central bank action to shore up economic growth as anti-virus controls shut down business and travel.

Despite the fed's action, things are looking grim on Wall Street. (Source: NYSE/CNN)

The selloff followed the Federal Reserve’s surprise decision to slash interest rates.

London and Frankfurt opened down more than 2%. Sydney’s benchmark plunged 9.7% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 4%.

Japan’s benchmark sank 2.5% after the Bank of Japan announced it was expanding its monetary easing and providing 0% loans for companies that are running short of cash due to the virus outbreak.

Brent crude, the international oil standard, fell 3.2% while gold gained.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials fell 5%, triggering a halt in trading.

