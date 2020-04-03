Global stocks pare losses after US jobs report, oil up again

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were down Friday after the U.S. government said employers cut 701,000 jobs in March as they shut down or sharply curtailed business due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A woman walks past an electronic board showing a Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Asian stocks were meandering Thursday after a White House warning that as many as 240,000 Americans might die of the coronavirus sent Wall Street tumbling and signs of the outbreak's global economic cost increased. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

European markets were lower after losses in most of Asia. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 77 points shortly after the report was released, compared with a decline of 100 points around 8:30 a.m.

The report comes a day after the government said a record 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week. The S&P 500 has fallen less than 1% so far this week, but is down 25% from the record it set back on Feb. 19.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 in London sank 0.9% to 5,431 and Frankfurt's DAX was flat at 9,574. The CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.8% to 4,187.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 2,763.99 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.5 points to 17,820.19. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.2% to 23,236.11 after falling as much as 0.8% earlier.

The Kospi in Seoul ended unchanged at 1,725.44 after being down 0.6%. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 declined 1.7% to 5,067.50 and India's Sensex lost 1.9% to 27,727.19.

The price of oil continued higher after President Donald Trump said on Twitter he expected major oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to back away from their price-cutting war. But by midday, most Asian markets had retreated again.

Benchmark U.S. crude added $3.04 to $28.36 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained $4.92 to $34.86 per barrel in London.

Markets usually welcome lower energy costs for companies and consumers. But the abrupt plunge to below $20 this week from $60 at the start of the year triggered fears heavily indebted producers might default, undermining credit markets.

On Thursday, U.S. crude surged $5.01, or almost 25%, to $25.32 per barrel following Trump's comments. The Kremlin denied President Vladimir Putin had talked with the prince but Saudi Arabia called for a meeting of major producers including Russia.

Traders expect more volatility in financial markets until numbers of new coronavirus cases begin to decline, which forecasters say might be weeks away.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has topped 1 million, led by the United States with more than 236,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 51,000 have died, but more than 208,000 have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The dollar edged up to 108.51 yen from Thursday's 107.90 yen. The euro declined to $1.0785 from $1.0856.

