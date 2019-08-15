Go-ahead given to FAMU to complete Student Service Building

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- Florida A&M has been given the go-ahead to complete the new Student Service Building after the university's Board of Trustees recently approved funding allocated by the state to be used to finish the project.

The long-awaited building has come a long way. FAMU"s president has been authorized to use $24.8 million of allocated state funding, money that administrators say will finish that final leg on construction of the state-of-the-art facility.

The new building will house several university departments.

"Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Accounts, the counseling center, the health center," explained Dr. William Hudson, FAMU's Vice President of Student Affairs.

But wait, there's more.

"Veterans Affairs, Disability Services, academic advising," Hudson continued.

All under one roof.

This building is amazing news for students like Letitisha Travis.

"As far as the heat is in Tallahassee, it's kind of hot. You get dehydrated trying to walk up and down the hills. You know in Tallahassee, it's very hillfull. I think it's very great access so the student can go to just one place to find out everything they need to know," Travis said.

Dr. Hudson says about 300-350 employees from eight units, including housing, will be moved to the new building.

"Having stand-alone facilities such as counseling services, where privacy and confidentiality are important to students, having it all in a one-stop shop, provides an opportunity for students to feel comfortable in getting services that they need to be successful," Dr. Hudson said.

FAMU says the new building will come with the hiring of 20 additional academic advisers and academic coaches.

The building is expected to be complete by fall of next year.