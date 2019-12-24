"Goat Grams" are a new Christmas craze

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 23, 2019

The Silly Goose Farmstead is helping people send a goat with a note to their loved ones this holiday season!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Many eager gift givers are looking for an unconventional way of surprising their loved ones this holiday season.

Getting creative with gifts shows your loved ones you care.

This year, WCTV learned about quite the nonconformist gift: Holiday Goat Grams.

Tracy Britton's family does their own homesteading, and the Silly Goose Farmstead had six baby goats.

They decided to capitalize.

"My favorite part is when the person who's getting the Goat Gram, when they first see the goat, you can tell that it's like the perfect gift for them," Britton says. "And they're like 'Let me hold the baby!' They're just adorable."

Cassandra Bianchini won an online contest and brought the goats to her workplace, getting her co-workers in the holiday spirit.

"It's better than just giving a tangible gift, because you get to share in, you get to have fun in, you get to share it with your coworkers," Bianchini said. "It breaks up your day."

As of Christmas Eve, the goats were seven weeks old.

"As you can see, they're super calm and cuddly, they don't

really jump around too much," Britton says.

Bianchini's says she loves how cute the goats are.

"The little outfits are so cute, and their little faces! They're so adorable," she says.

The Holiday Goat Grams are available through New Year's. Also, Silly Goose Farmstead is hoping to have lambs for Valentine's Day.

To find out details for sending a goat with a note, check out the post below from the Silly Goose Farmstead Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.