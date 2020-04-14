Godby coach helping prepare students for life after high school

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- At Godby High School, as well as at schools across the nation, teachers and coaches are dealing with the reality of not seeing their students.

In sports, coaching duties expand beyond the season, and with a global pandemic on our hands, a GHS coach continues to show her athletes how much she cares.

Godby girls basketball head coach Chelsea Johnson wishes she could be in her classroom.

"When you truly love your kids," Johnson said, "You're not sitting at home thinking this is a vacation. You're praying and you're hoping and you're wishing that they have everything that they need. You're just ready for them to get back here so you can love on them and teach them and make them better."

The fifth-year head coach wants her girls prepared for life after high school.

That's why she's helping them write resumes and fill out job applications.

"It's just some of the things that we want to do, help build them," she said. "There are a lot of programs out there, but I think we all have to do our part."

The students still have daily assignments to complete, but some do not have internet access, so Coach Johnson will print off the documents they need to finish their work.

"The teachers have been amazing about getting with every single student so they can get what they need so they are equipped to do the work," she continued. "School is not over, it is not summer yet and we want to keep enforcing education."

The Godby alum says she helps out because she has walked a mile in their shoes.

"Some of the administrators and teachers are still here at Godby High School that helped me no matter what I needed. It went beyond the classroom, it went beyond the basketball court," Johnson said.

For Johnson, Godby is family, which is why her family regularly hosts cookouts and game nights for players.

"That's one of the things that we try to promote through our program is just having a family aspect for our young ladies," she explained. "That's been one of the hardest things in this time because we are practicing social distance."

Coach Johnson says she hopes conditions improve so she can see her players in school before the school year is out.