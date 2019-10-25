Godby football players take field after tragedy

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 25, 2019

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) – Before the Suwannee Bulldogs took on the Godby Cougars Friday night, the noisy crowd paused for a somber tribute.

The Bulldogs organized a moment of silence to help their opponent honor a former teammate.

Jordan Wiggins was named to the "All Big Bend" first team in his senior year with Godby in 2018. He was a true freshman on the Georgia Southern team this year, studying electrical engineering.

He was found unresponsive in his dorm earlier this week. The coroner ruled his death a suicide by overdose.

Desmond Cole is the Godby High School Principal. Before the game, he shared what he thought of Wiggins.

"He was full of life, just full of energy and full of kindness," Cole said.

"We all have heavy hearts at Godby High School. It's been a really, really horrific week for us," he said.

Cole said the school plans to honor Wiggins in a more permanent fashion in the near future.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern plans to hold a moment of silence at their home game Saturday afternoon in Statesboro. The team plans to wear Suicide Prevention stickers on their helmets for the rest of the season.