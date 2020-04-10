Godby going virtual with college coaches as possibility of no spring ball looms

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Godby High School football team is preparing for spring ball despite a strong likelihood they will not be able to meet as a team in-person or go out on the field.

Head coach Brandon McCray says as far as his timeline for implementing his playbook, nothing has changed. He said he has conducted virtual meetings with the staff and expects to extend those meetings to the players.

McCray says the big issue is during spring ball, college coaches would come around and talk to coaches about players they are interested in and, without that, it could hurt his players and others in the long run.

"That's always been a huge part of the recruiting process, is seeing those kids in the spring time," McCray said. "That's a huge deal for our seniors that are coming up and even for some of younger guys that are possible looking to play in college some day."

Coach McCray said the in-person meetings have been replaced with telephone communications.