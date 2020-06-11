Godby graduate left out of senior yearbook

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Another moment was lost for one Godby High School graduate as her senior photo was left out of the yearbook.

When Godby graduate Tamara Madison opened her senior yearbook, she was devastated to find her picture missing from the page.

"I was so confused," Madison said. "The yearbook means a celebration of the whole year of our class, and I'm not even in the yearbook, which is sad."

The book acted as a celebration for students after COVID cancelled so many senior year experiences. Moments were lost for students, but also for mothers.

"Yes they're going to think about that, but yet they can still pick up a yearbook and look in their yearbook and say, 'Yeah, I remember this. I remember that,' but she can't. When she picks up that yearbook, she's going to be like, 'I'm not in there,'" said mother Latrenda Walker. "This is the only child that I have. I won't have no memory of her walking across the state, receiving her diploma. She worked hard for it, and I made sure she worked hard for it."

Walker says they're asking the school to reprint a copy of the book with Madison's picture included, in order to always have the book as a snapshot of one of life's major milestones.

Leon County Schools officials said Thursday that the yearbook publishing company will be reprinting the pages Madison should have been on. That way, Madison and her peers can have it replaced and the book rebound with her included.

Madison says she will be attending Albany State University in the fall to study health science and nursing.

