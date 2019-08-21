Godby with early-season chance to answer lingering questions against Lincoln

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Entering the 2019 season, question marks surrounded the Godby football team; how would their young defense look? How would new head coach Brandon McCray fair?

Many of those questions were answered last Friday in a 40-17 preseason victory at Chiles.

Their defense looked dominant. Their offense picked up right where they left off. And McCray proved he has the chops to be a head coach.

But, the real challenge comes this Friday in his first regular season game of the year.

Godby is set to take on a Lincoln team with no shortage of talent.

McCray says he hopes what happens last week is a good sign of things to come this Friday.

"Very rarely do you get a chance early in the season to face adversity and kind of find out where your team is," McCray said Wednesday. "Usually, it takes a week or two to get in those situations but we got a chance to kind of poke holes in what we do and how we do things and so [we] gotta chance to make some adjustments going into the next week."

The Cougars and Trojans kickoff Friday at 7 p.m. from Gene Cox Stadium and is WCTV's Football Friday Night Game of the Week.