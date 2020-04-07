Godby's Johnson wants media training for athletes

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Godby High School girls basketball coach Chelsea Johnson wants to give her team a new type of training.

Johnson said she wants athletes to receive media training.

She wants the training to detail how to answer questions in an interview. The fifth-year head coach said when members of the media stop by, she is thrilled to showcase her athletes, but she wants to make sure they present themselves in the best possible light.

"Some type of protocol or reinforcements to be able to allow them to have opportunities to talk better with the media," Johnson said. "Sometimes, in high school, they will get to the camera and we are proud of them, but they haven't been equipped with what they need to speak fluently and get their points across to take out the 'hmms' and 'awws' and just be able to speak on a level feed and right off the cuff."

Johnson also told WCTV she cannot wait to see her players and students again.