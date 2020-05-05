'I want to be the next big guy to go to the NFL': Godby's Rucker announces verbal commitment to Tennessee

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Godby's De'Shawn Rucker, one of the top safety's in the Big Bend area, has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee.

His commitment came after he had at least 16 offers, which included the hometown favorite, Florida State.

In the end, the safety decided to put on the orange and white and head up north to Knoxville.

"Having a great conversation with Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt and Coach [Derrick] Ainsley, having a great conversation with them," Rucker said about his committment." I talk to Coach Pruitt every week. So just having a great conversation with him.

"Then their resume also. Coach Pruitt and Coach Ainsley, they have great resumes. They put Eddie Jackson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, they put all them in the NFL; I just want to be that next big guy to go to the NFL."

Rucker is touted three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. He said he will not sign during the early signing period because he will be playing basketball.