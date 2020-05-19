'It felt genuine': Godby's Young commits to Washington State

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- At Godby High School, the football program takes pride in the number of Cougars they put in college.

On Tuesday, they added another name to the list.

Xavier Young, a 6'4" defensive end, committed late Monday night to Washington State, 2,600 miles away from home.

Young had several offers, most notably from Maryland and Georgia Tech, but he says the Cougars stood out the most.

"Just thinking about what they had for me, it felt different from the other schools," Young said. "It didn't feel like they were trying to copy off of anyone else. They have a new coaching staff, I know that they are going to make me the best player I can be. Everything they said, it felt genuine. I know that I'm a genuine person, so I want to be around genuine people."

According to 247Sports, Washington State currently has four hard commits for the class of 2021; as of now, Young is the only prospect committed to the Cougars on the defensive side of the ball.