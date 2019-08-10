Goldie Sound Production holds Back 2 School giveaway

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Goldie Sound Productions held its first-ever back to school drive. Students received free book bags and school supplies, donated by local businesses.

"I come from a family that never really had when I was growing up, and I know there's a lot of families that don't have the money or the means to get stuff for school, and so we felt that it was important, being a part of the community, to give right back to the community that gives to us," said Adrian Dickey, the owner and CEO of Goldie Sound Productions.

One child told WCTV his favorite subject is math, and he's excited to use all of his new school supplies in his second grade class.

"They have markers, coloring pencils, and pencils, and glue, glue sticks, and scissors," said Rakhi Wiley. "And scissors and pens!"

A representative from the Apalachee Center also spoke to participants on mental health, and the importance of talking to our children about their emotions.

Dickey explained why he invited the Apalachee Center to the event.

"Music has a healing property, so this is important," said Dickey.

The event also included snow cones, popcorn, and music for participants.