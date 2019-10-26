Golf Cart collides with bike rider, both riders injured

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 26, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two people are injured after a bicyclist and a Suwannee County Sheriff's Office golf cart collide with each other.

FHP says the golf cart, driven by 46-year-old Charles Wadford of Live Oak, was heading southbound on 95th Drive. The bicyclist, 27-year-old Matthew Delker of Kissimmee, was heading northbound on that same strip of road. Troopers say the left-front part of the golf cart collided with the bicyclist.

The impact knocked both drivers off of their respective "vehicles." Wadford is being treated for minor injuries. Delker is in serious condition in the hospital.