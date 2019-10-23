Good Housekeeping magazine announces 2019 Best Toy Awards winners

By: Laura Podesta | CBS News

October 22, 2019

(CBS) —The holidays are approaching and just in time for gift shopping, Good Housekeeping magazine is announcing the winners of its annual Best Toy Awards. Each year, Good Housekeeping deploys a team of junior experts to test out hundreds of toys. The toys are also ranked based on creativity, educational value, and safety.

Good Housekeeping’s chief technologist, Rachel Rothman, says that a new version of Mr. Potato Head, Mr. Potato Head Movin’ Lips, scored high for educational value. The toy has a moving mouth and more than 40 songs and phrases.

Other toys that made the list include Crayola's Spin & Spiral Art Station and Fisher-Price's Code n Learn Kinderbot. The art station lets two kids play at the smae time and doesn't require batteries. The mini robot teaches coding to kids as young as three years old.

Things with four wheels, like a transforming batmobile, also scored high with kids.

All the winners, which range in price from $17-$200, have a kids seal of approval.

