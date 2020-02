Gov. Brian Kemp creates coronavirus task force

By: The Associated Press

February 28, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that he's set up a task force to assess the state's preparations for addressing any potential coronavirus cases.

The 18-member task force will work on preventative measures, resource deployment and collaboration with other government agencies, the Republican governor said. It includes Colleen Kraft, director of the Clinical Virology Research Laboratory at Emory University, and state epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek.

The governor's office said Kemp was on a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence earlier Friday about the Trump administration's efforts to combat the virus.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a statement included in the new release.

“We are taking action now — ahead of any confirmed cases — to make sure that we are ready for any scenario,” she said.

