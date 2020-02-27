Gov. DeSantis: Coronavirus a “rapidly evolving situation”

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, and Florida is considered low risk by the Centers for Disease Control. Still, he calls the spread of the virus a “rapidly evolving situation.”

He would not release the latest numbers on how many people have been tested for the disease Florida.

DeSantis briefed the media along with state health officials at a news conference at the state capitol Thursday morning.

The governor says the state have been working on coronavirus preparations since the beginning of January, along with their federal counterparts.

Florida DOH has an incident management team in place.

“The Florida Department of Health has been fully engaged from the beginning in their response,” the governor said.

DOH now has a section on its website devoted to coronavirus, also known as COVID 19.

Health officials say CDC and DOH procedures are in place should a person with suspected coronavirus come forward in Florida.

That patient would be evaluated at a local hospital, following precautions to isolate them from others. A sample would then be taken and sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing.

The goal, says the governor, is to contain the virus and stop person-to-person transmission.

Because of federal precautions, flights from China, the source of the outbreak, are not coming to Florida right now.

