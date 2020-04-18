Gov. DeSantis: K-12 schools will use distance learning through the end of the school year

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

All K-12 schools in Florida will continue to use distance learning through the end of the school year, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He announced the decision in a news conference Saturday in Tallahassee. The move comes after Leon County Public Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna asked the Governor to keep kids away from classrooms for the remainder of the year.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.