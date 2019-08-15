Gov. DeSantis: Record 68.9 million visitors came to Florida in first six months of 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida welcomed 68.9 million travelers from January through June of 2019, marking the highest number of visitors during any six months in Florida's history.

Gov. DeSantis' office says this year's number is a 5.6% increase over the same period in 2018 and includes 61.2 million domestic visitors, 5.2 million overseas visitors and 2.4 million Canadian visitors.

“Florida’s economy has grown this year as record amounts of travelers come to Florida to experience everything our beautiful state has to offer,” said Governor DeSantis. “The revenue generated by out-of-state visitation has kept taxes low while allowing us to invest in priorities like environmental protection, transportation and education. We will continue to work to make sure that Florida remains the world’s premier vacation destination.”

