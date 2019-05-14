Gov. DeSantis: Russians accessed 2 Florida voting databases

By: Associated Press

May 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- After an FBI briefing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Russian hackers gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

DeSantis said Tuesday the hackers didn't manipulate any data and the election results weren't compromised.

The governor said he signed an agreement with the FBI not to disclose the names of the counties, but elections officials in those counties are aware of the intrusions.

He said the hackers gained access through a spearfishing email after a worker clicked a link.

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has previously said at least one Florida county had an intrusion. Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election also said hackers gained access to the network of at least one Florida county.