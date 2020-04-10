Gov. DeSantis: Suwannee County COVID-19 outbreak traced back to nursing home employee

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2020

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida’s governor confirmed Friday that a COVID-19 outbreak at a Suwannee County nursing home has been traced back to an employee.

“They have traced the positive cases back to an employee who is working directly with the residents,” Governor Ron DeSantis said at a morning press conference.

DeSantis said a total of 51 people at the Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. 30 of them are staff members and more test results are still pending, he said.

“The Department of Health now has a strike team on site,” DeSantis said. “So that investigation is ongoing.”