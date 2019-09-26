Florida's First Lady and Gov. DeSantis announce they're expecting on Twitter

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Casey DeSantis, Florida's First Lady, and her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Twitter they're expecting their third child.

The announcement comes on the 10-year wedding anniversary between the Governor and the First Lady.

"Madison and Mason are so excited to have another sibling," Casey DeSantis wrote on Twitter.

The DeSantis family said they expect their third child to be born next year.

"Looks like the Governor's Mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer," the Governor said on Twitter.

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are overjoyed and grateful to God for blessing us with another precious gift. Looks like the Governor's Mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer. https://t.co/c0WvwgCopn — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 26, 2019

