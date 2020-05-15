Gov. further eases FL restrictions, allows gyms to reopen

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a press conference on Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his plan to reopen gyms across the Sunshine State.

Effective Monday, gyms can operate again as long as they are following social distancing guidelinesby keeping members at a safe distance, and sanitizing all machines and surfaces after use.

The governor also said, starting Monday, restaurants will be able to operate dine-in services at 50% capacity, up from 25%. And retailers will also be able to operate stores at 50% capacity, up from 25%.

This is the third step in Phase 1 of the governor's reopening plan., being rolled out with recommendations from a state task force of business and community leaders.

The governor calls this "the full Phase 1." based on the task force plan. The only exception is movie theaters, which remain closed. The governor says he just doesn't feel comfortable opening them because the virus can spread easily in those enclosed spaces.

On May 4, DeSantis allowed restaurants to reopen dining rooms, at 25% capacity. Then, the next Monday, the governor allowed barbershops, hair and nail salons to reopen under new health guidelines.

On March 20, the Governor signed an executive order that closed all gyms and fitness centers.

