Gov. DeSantis announces reopening of hair, nail salons

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that barber shops, hair salons and nail salons will re-open in Florida counties currently in Phase I on Monday, May 11.

Gov. DeSantis tweeted the announcement with the help of a barber shop owner from Orlando.

Here’s a major announcement from my friend J Henry, owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in downtown Orlando. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KnXFaMRVns — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 8, 2020

“We are ready to get back to work and make some money,” J Henry, the owner of a barber shop in downtown Orlando, said. “But getting back to work, we want to be safe and continue to wear our gloves, wear our masks and book appointments.”

Henry said safety is the number one priority while reopening shops.

“I know everyone is happy to come out and support the barber shop," he said. "But we want to continue to keep one thing in mind: safety is always first.”

This is a developing story.

