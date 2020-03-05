Gov. DeSantis awards $2.2 million for Gadsden County bridge repairs

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $2.2 million for Gadsden County through the Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program for repair of two bridges.

Gov. DeSantis says Gadsden County will receive $1,595,595 to repair the Hutchinson Ferry Bridge that collapsed in September 2019. The county will also receive $676,750 to repair the Little River Bridge on County Road 268, which was closed Thursday by the Department of Transportation.

“Today’s announcement builds on our progress over the past year to make sure Northwest Florida fully recovers,” said Governor DeSantis. “These two bridges are an essential part of everyday life for the residents of Gadsden County and I look forward to continuing to offer our full support to help this area recover stronger than before.”

