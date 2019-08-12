Gov. DeSantis directs flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Suwannee County Public Safety Director

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
August 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed flags to fly at half-staff around Suwannee County and at the State Capitol in honor of Public Safety Director James Sommers on Tuesday.

Gov. DeSantis has directed flags to be flown at half-staff at the Suwannee County Courthouse in Live Oak, the City Hall of Live Oak and the State Capitol in Tallahassee until sunset.

Sommers died in a motorcycle crash last week in Lake City on Highway 90.

His memorial services are set for Tuesday.

 
