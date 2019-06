By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a memorandum to establish June 12 as Pulse Remembrance Day and directed all state flags in Florida to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

In his memorandum, Gov. DeSantis also asked all Florida residents to pause for a moment of silence at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the Pulse Night Club shooting, where 49 people lost their life in Orlando.