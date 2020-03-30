Gov. DeSantis to sign executive order allowing recently retired law enforcement and healthcare personnel to return to work

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 30, 2020

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) —Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will sign an executive order Monday allowing recently retired law enforcement and healthcare personnel to return to the workforce immediately to help with the state's coronavirus response.

Under current Florida law, people who retire from these fields have to wait at least six months before returning to work in it again, according to the governor.

The executive order will suspend that prohibition.

DeSantis says manpower in those fields are a concern as workers and their contacts may have to self-isolate after being exposed to COVID-19 coronavirus.

"We need to have folks who are willing to come return to service," DeSantis says.

