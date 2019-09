By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a memorandum for all flags at all local and state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of those who lost their lives on the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Gov. DeSantis says flags are to be flown at half-staff from sun up to sun down on Wednesday.

