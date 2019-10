By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a memorandum to lower flags to half staff across Leon County in the memory of Donald L. Tucker on Friday.

The governor mandates flags be flown at half staff at the County Courthouse of Leon County, the City Hall of Tallahassee and the State Capitol from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

Tucker, the former Florida House Speaker, passed away on September 25 following a battle with cancer.