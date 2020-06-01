Gov. DeSantis mobilizes 700 Florida National Guard soldiers in response to riots

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced he is mobilizing 700 Florida National Guard soldiers to support local law enforcement efforts as protests continue across the state following the death of George Floyd.

“Florida has zero tolerance for violence, rioting and looting. George Floyd’s murder was appalling, and the Minnesota perpetrators need to be brought to justice, but this cannot be used as a pretext for violence in our Florida communities," DeSantis said.

Gov. DeSantis also announced the mobilization of over 1,300 Florida Highway Patrol troopers to support local law enforcement as well.