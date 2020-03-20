Gov. DeSantis orders Broward and Palm Beach counties to close beaches, businesses

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all beaches, movie theaters, gyms and other businesses in Broward and Palm Beach counties to close due to coronavirus, according to a press release from the Governor's Office.

The executive order also requires all restaurants, bars, pubs, nightclubs and any other alcohol and/or food service establishment with seating for more than 10 people in those counties to close on-premises service of customers.

Other businesses mandated to close under this executive order include concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades and fitness studios. According to the release, the closures will stay in effect until March 31, but the county administrators may request to extend them.

The release also says county administrators have the ability to enforce, relax, modify or remove these closures as they see fit.

A PDF copy of the executive order can be found on this page as "EO 20-70."

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.