Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Pensacola victim

By: Associated Press
December 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday at the state Capitol and several government buildings in St. Petersburg, Florida, the hometown of U.S. Navy Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham.

The 19-year-old was one of three American sailors killed two weeks ago when a Saudi flight student opened fire at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

The governor says flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to sundown at the Capitol, the Pinellas County courthouse and St. Petersburg City Hall to honor Haitham.

 
