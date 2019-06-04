Gov. DeSantis orders flags to fly at half-staff around Tallahassee in honor of D'Alemberte

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a memorandum to fly flags around Tallahassee at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of former State Representative and Florida State President Sandy D'Alemberte.

DeSantis directs both the United States flag and the State of Florida flag to be flown at half-staff at the Leon County Courthouse, the City Hall of Tallahassee and at the state capitol from sunrise to sunset.

A memorial service for D'Almberte will be held Wednesday at Florida State. For more information, click here.