Gov. DeSantis recommends new measures to stop spread of COVID-19 across Florida

March 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced new measures to attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

In an expansion on his Executive Order from Monday regarding travelers coming to Florida from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, DeSantis says people traveling to Florida from the New York Tri-State Area need to self-isolate for a period of three weeks. Additionally, DeSantis ordered Floridians who have been to New York in the last three weeks to self-isolate for three weeks, report any contacts and notify anyone they have had contacts with.

The governor also says, on the advice form the Surgeon General, all individuals over 65+ are encouraged to self-isolate for 14 days and avoid crowds. This recommendation also applies to anyone with a bad immune system, regardless of age.

Gov. DeSantis also says to not hold crowds larger than 10 people in one spot, even if it's at a public residence, and suggests all non-essential businesses begin telecommuting if possible.

You can see Gov. DeSantis' full remarks below.

