By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an Executive Order to remove suspended Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox from the city commission.

Maddox pled guilty, along with associate Paige Carter-Smith, earlier this week to three charges of fraud.

Each face a maximum of 45 years in prison. Sentencing has been set for November 19.

