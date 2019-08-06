Gov. DeSantis requests FDLE take over criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement take over the investigation into the Jeffery Epstein matter in a letter from Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

“Floridians expect and deserve a full and fair investigation,” said Governor DeSantis. “Following my review of Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s letter, I am requesting the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to take over his criminal investigation pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein matter. In addition, FDLE will conduct a preliminary inquiry into matters beyond the work release and into other irregularities concerning the case’s disposition. I have also re-assigned the case to the State Attorney for the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit.”

Governor DeSantis issued an Executive Assignment of this case from Palm Beach County to the State Attorney for the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida.

