Gov. DeSantis says Florida will lift all restrictions on summer camps, youth sports

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 22, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida will lift all restrictions on youth activities, including summer camps and youth sports, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a press conference on Friday.

DeSantis says this is effective immediately. He says he trusts parents to make the best decisions when it comes to their own kids. The governor also said he trusts local governments to fashion this in a way that is safe.

Human and Health Services Secretary Alex Azar met with DeSantis before the press conference. The HHS secretary will visit the COVID-19 testing site at TIAA Bank Field Friday.

Before that visit, Azar will participate in several round tables and meetings with healthcare leaders from the Jacksonville community to learn more about Florida's COVID-19 response.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.