Gov. DeSantis says no new cases of coronavirus in Florida

By: Veronica Marshall, Briana Harvath, WINK News

March 6, 2020

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Naples Friday for a press conference at the department of health.

DeSantis confirmed that there are no new presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Florida in the last 24 hours.

The governor stresses the public should not panic and instead focus on what they can do to prevent the spread of coronavirus, like washing your hands.

He says the focus on hand-washing has already made a difference in his life and he hopes it makes a difference for everyone else in Florida as we wait for the dozens of test results to come back in the next 24 hours.

“Fingers crossed, no new cases,” he said.

Another positive development he mentioned was there were five healthcare workers that were exposed to the Manatee cases. Those results came back negative, which is really good for the healthcare workers trying to contain this virus.

Right now there are two cases and one presumptive positive case in Florida, and one case of a non-Florida resident in the state. Nationally there are 233 people infected.

DeSantis is requesting $25 million to be given to the state for the Florida department of health and we are set to receive $500,000 for immediate assistance for response and lab equipment.