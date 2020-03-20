Gov. DeSantis signs Executive Order suspending on-site consumption of food, closing gyms

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an Executive Order that directs all restaurants and food establishments in the state to suspend on-premise food and alcohol for consumption.

The Executive Order also requires the closures of gyms and fitness centers within the state.

State officials say, under the order, places may continue to operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services.

