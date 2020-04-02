Gov. DeSantis signs executive orders to help reemployment, suspend foreclosures and evictions

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a pair of executive orders as the state continues to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

EO 20-93 directs the Department of Economic Opportunity and other executive agencies to take necessary actions to improve the DEO's Reemployment Assistance Program.

EO 20-94 provides targeted, temporary relief from certain mortgage foreclosures and evictions for 45 days, without without relieving an individual’s obligation to make mortgage payments and rent payments.

The executive orders, in full, have been attached to this story. Desktop users can view a PDF at the top right of this story, while mobile users can see it at the bottom.