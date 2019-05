By: Capitol News Service

May 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation providing greater benefits for firefighters who get cancer on the job.

The legislation provides cash benefits to cover out-of-pocket expenses and options to use less leave time while being treated.

Sponsor Anitere Flores calls it long overdue.

The Florida League of Cities had successfully fought the legislation for more than a decade.