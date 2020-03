By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order saying all hospitals and other health care practitioners in the state of Florida are "prohibited from providing any medically...non-urgent or non-emergency procedure of surgery."

