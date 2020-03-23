Gov. DeSantis to order travelers to Florida from NY, NJ to self quarantine to stop spread of COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 23, 2020

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and Florida is considered low risk by the Centers for Disease Control.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In a COVID-19 update press conference on Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that he will sign and executive order for travelers coming to the state from New York and New Jersey to self-quarantine for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

