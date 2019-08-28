Gov. DeSantis issues state of emergency for East Florida counties

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency Executive Order for 26 east Florida counties.

The counties included in the executive order are Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Volusia and Union.

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” said Governor DeSantis. “It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

