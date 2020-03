By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 23, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced at a Monday press conferences that all state bars and night clubs are to be closed in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Gov. Kemp also urged anyone with a compromised immune system to shelter in place as well as prohibited all gatherings of 10 or more people across the state.

Kemp's Monday press conference can be seen below.

This is a developing story.