Gov. Kemp announces reopening of bars, resumption of sports as Georgia continues reopening

By: Catherine Catoura | CBS 46

May 28, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced a bevy of soon-to-be lifted restrictions during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

Businesses and activities which were still restricted will soon be able to re-open within the coming weeks. Bars and nightclubs will be allowed to re-open on June 1, with professional and amateur sporting events, summer camps, and other small gatherings of fewer than 25 people also being allowed starting during June.

Reopening businesses will still be required to adhere to dozens of specific guidelines in order to ensure the health and safety of workers and patrons.

Live concerts are still not allowed at this time.

Governor Kemp also announced that the Trump administration would be providing extended federal funding to the state of Georgia’s National Guard activity through August. Current funding was set to expire in June.