Gov. Kemp appoints Kelly Loeffler to U.S. Senate

December 4, 2019

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has appointed businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to the U.S. Senate to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson. Isakson announced in August he would be stepping down from his seat on December 31 because of "health challenges."

Loeffler is the chief executive officer of Atlanta-based financial services firm Bakkt. She will be the first Republican woman to serve Georgia in the Senate. Democrat Rebecca Felton was the first woman to ever serve in the Senate from Georgia, and she served for one day in 1922.

Loeffler will take over Isakson’s seat on Jan. 1, 2020. Since Isakson is leaving his seat halfway through a six-year term, a special election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020 to see who will serve the rest of the term.

Isakson says Loeffler is prepared to serve the state of Georgia.

“I congratulate Kelly Loeffler on her historic appointment to the United States Senate. Kelly’s business experience and acumen will be an asset to Georgia and the Senate. The same tireless work ethic that has helped her succeed in business will also help her succeed in serving Georgians and our nation,” said Isakson. “It has been the honor of a lifetime for me to serve this great state in the U.S. Senate, and my staff and I will work closely with Kelly to ensure a smooth transition.”

Sen. David Perdue says he's excited to begin working with Loeffler.

“My number one goal is to continue the best economic turnaround in U.S. history and focus on the needs of the people of Georgia," Perdue says. "The only way to ensure that happens is to advance President Trump’s agenda in the U.S. Senate. While Senator Isakson leaves behind big shoes to fill, I look forward to working with Kelly Loeffler, my new partner in the U.S. Senate, to continue that positive change for Georgia and our country.”

Rep. Austin Scott also says he's eager to work with the new senator.

“I’d like to congratulate Kelly Loeffler on her appointment to the U.S. Senate," Scott says. "I look forward to working with her as a member of the Georgia Delegation to support our military installations, Georgia farmers and rural communities, and especially President Trump."

