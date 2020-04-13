Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency for severe weather damage

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

ATLANTA (WCTV) — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a statewide state of emergency following severe storm damage across Georgia over the last 24 hours.

As of early Monday morning, 177,000 Georgians were without power. Overnight, there were 40 tornado warnings issued across the state.

Kemp released the following statement:

"We are praying for those who lost loved ones overnight and the families dealing with severe storm damage. In coordination with private-sector partners, multiple state agencies - including the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, and Georgia Forestry Commission - are working hard to restore power, clear debris, and provide necessary assistance to families across the state. This morning, I also spoke with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, and I greatly appreciate his offer of federal assistance as we work to rebuild and recover from these storms."

