Gov. Kemp lifts Hurricane Dorian evacuation order for Georgia

September 5, 2019

ATLANTA (WCTV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp lifted the mandatory evacuation order for people east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties, a press release said.

So far, Bryan, Camden, Glynn and Liberty counties have allowed re-entry for residents and visitors, the governor's office said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has started inspecting roads and bridges in affected counties. Some roads and bridges may still be closed despite the lifting of the evacuation order.

The St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island and Tybee Island causeways are cleared for travel. GDOT is inspecting the US-17 Savannah River Bridge.

Kemp said he's proud of his state's effort to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

"I want to thank the countless emergency management officials, law enforcement, first responders, local leaders, and Georgians who worked together to prepare and respond to Hurricane Dorian. As Governor, I am incredibly proud of our statewide collaboration and deeply grateful that we experienced no loss of life. Many Georgians still have challenges ahead - power outages, fallen trees, and property damage - in the aftermath of this powerful storm, but I am confident that we will address them and emerge even stronger," Kemp said. "Now, we must stand together and offer our assistance to the Bahamas and our neighbors, South Carolina and North Carolina."

